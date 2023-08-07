'Ride In Paradise': Hit-Run Death Of Motorcyclist, 23, Stuns Manchester Twp.

Jeff Schlinger, of Manchester Township, was struck by 22-year-old Yasmin Sanchez-Centeno, of Toms River, on Thursday, Aug. 3, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

An investigation found Sanchez-Centeno was an unlicensed driver, and he's since been jailed and charged with vehicular homicide, strict liability vehicular homicide, and more.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in for Schlinger, including tributes from Good Samaritans.

"I didnt know you, but I was the first to spot you on the side of the road last night," one person wrote on Schlinger's final Instagram post. "I rannnn to you, and I am absolutely devastated to hear you didn’t make it. 😔😭 rest in paradise, buddy. Prayers and healing vibes to all of his family and friends. ❤️🙏🏻"

"ride in paradise 🫶🏼 didn't know you but drove past and asked if help was needed cant believe this 💔💔," another said.

A GoFundMe for Schlinger's family had raised more than $38,600 as of Sunday, Aug. 6.

Services were being handled by the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home.

