Repeat Jersey Shore Pedophile Gets 15 Years, No Parole, For Cybersexting With Canadian Girl

David M. Frew, a 42-year-old registered sex offender from Little Egg Harbor, had served time for sending pornographic images to state investigators posing as minors in Pennsylvania in 2008.

Less than a decade later, he was at it again.

Authorities in Canada discovered cybersex exchanges in 2017 between Frew and an underage girl, according to a complaint filed by a U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agent.

Frew also the youngster to send him photos of her “breasts, buttocks, and genitals in different poses,” the complaint says.

“…go take ur shower then do 6 pix for me," he wrote.

"two [of] each part??" she asked him.

"Ya,” Frew responded. "And maybe spread ur p---y for me in one."

“Ok,” she wrote before sending the images later that night, the agent wrote.

Frew also “pressured [the victim] to masturbate on camera for him” -- and did the same for her during a video chat -- HSI Special Agent Brian Teague wrote in the complaint filed in federal court in Newark.

Eventually, she complied, Teague wrote.

More sexual messages went back and forth, he added.

HSI agents, working with their colleagues in Canada, tracked down Frew – who, it turns out, was using a computer registered to a relative.

Armed with a search warrant, they seized a PC, two cell phones and a tablet from Frew’s bedroom, providing all the evidence they needed, Teague wrote.

Frew took a deal from the government rather than risk the potential consequences of a trial.

In exchange for leniency, he pleaded guilty on July 18, 2022 to one count each of receiving child pornography and enticing a minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct.

Frew must serve just about all of the 180 months he was sentenced to on Wednesday because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

He'll also have to remain under supervised release for five years.

“Repeat offenders like Frew deserve to face the maximum sentence for their abhorrent crime of soliciting innocent minors into a dark web of sexual abuse,” HSI Newark Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel said. “The abuse these criminals permanently scar our children with must be met with justice.”

