Ocean Daily Voice
Real Estate

'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' House Listed For $1.95M In New Jersey

Cecilia Levine
"Sabrina the Teenage Witch" house
"Sabrina the Teenage Witch" house Photo Credit: Flickr user greg2600 (inset)/Google Maps

It's no coincidence the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" house hit the market just before Halloween.

The home at 64 E. Main St. in Freehold played the Westbridge, MA home where the show featuring Melissa Joan Hart and talking cat Salem was set.

The $1.95 million Victorian home is listed as a commercial building with two move-in-ready office/mix use spaces. 

The 6,800-square-foot property has a wraparound porch, three finished floors and an attic waiting to be finished.

Click here for the complete listing.

