Pumpkin-Snacking Snow Leopard Dies After Spending Senior Years At Popcorn Park Animal Refuge

A male snow leopard named Ty died from old age, Popcorn Park Animal Refuge said in a Facebook post on Thursday, Aug. 1. He was 14 years old when he arrived at the Lacey Township sanctuary in 2020.

Popcorn Park said it was honored to care for Ty in his final years.

"It is a privilege to provide refuge for animals in their golden years, those with medical needs, and any animal in need that comes through our doors," the park said. "Ty was a very special senior boy and though he is missed dearly, we take comfort in knowing he was provided the very best specialized care with us in his golden years."

Like most snow leopards, Ty loved to climb but he became more injury-prone in his later years when climbing and jumping. Popcorn Park "jumped into action" to make an adaptable part of the refuge to keep him safe.

The sanctuary also said it was thankful Ty lived the rest of his life peacefully and comfortably.

"Ty took pleasure in the simple things in life - like a pumpkin to snack on, a boomer ball to play with, or a sunny spot to nap in," said Popcorn Park. "Through the years he spent with us we took pride in providing him with senior veterinary care, nutritious foods, and all the TLC he could want in his retirement!"

Fans of Ty mourned the big cat's death.

"When we were in NJ last fall, we saw him and he was so active (and beautiful) and fun to watch," one Facebook commenter said. "Thank you for caring for him and giving him such a nice life 🩵."

"You'll be missed beautiful boy," another commenter wrote. "You were given a great life at a great place that truly cared about you and we got the privilege of appreciating your beauty."

Popcorn Park started in 1977 when the founders treated and housed a raccoon stuck in a leg-hold trap, according to its website. The Associated Humane Societies runs the nonprofit refuge, which cares for wildlife, exotic animals, and farm animals.

The sanctuary is home to more than 200 animals given "spacious living quarters and assured a lifetime of good care." The animals were rescued from abandonment, cruelty, injuries, exploitation, old age, or inappropriate owners.

Popcorn Park is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closes early on holidays.

