Propane Truck Crashes Into Chinese Restaurant, 3 Vehicles At Berkeley Plaza

The crash occurred at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, Berkeley Township police said.

Photos of the crash scene were posted by Exit 80 Scanner News and Ocean County Scanner News.

The truck's 57-year-old driver, Todd Giglio, from the Whiting section of Manchester, had suffered a medical episode, police said.

The truck ended up crashing through the entrance to the Chicken Holiday restaurant at the Bayville strip mall, closing several businesses, police said.

The southbound Blue Rhino Propane truck allegedly ran a red light near 441 Atlantic City Boulevard at the intersection of Frederick Drive and struck a silver Hyundai Tucson stopped at the signal waiting to continue north, police said.

The truck then jumped the curb and entered Berkeley Plaza, striking an empty Chevy box truck. The box truck, used for advertisements, overturned, police said.

The propane truck then went over bushes on a median before striking two more vehicles that were parked in front of Pet Supplies Plus. The parked vehicles were a black Jeep Laredo and a white Ford Expedition, police said.

The tractor-trailer finally stopped after jumping another curb and smashing into the restaurant. Chicken Holiday was closed at the time, police said.

Berkeley Township EMS took the driver to an area hospital. The driver of the car struck at the intersection was treated for chest pain at the scene, but declined to be brought to a hospital, police said.

Chicken Holiday, Acme Draft House, Lee Nails, and Pet Supplies Plus were deemed structurally unsafe for the time being, police said.

Those businesses are temporarily closed until further notice.

This crash remans under investigation by Ptl. Lagreca of the Berkeley Township Traffic Safety Bureau.

