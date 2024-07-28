Popular Lavallette Bakery Closing One Location, Moving To Another

Colonial Bakery in Lavallette announced its Grand Central Avenue location will be closing as the landlord will not be renewing the lease after the summer, the bakery announced on social media.

"Despite this setback, a new second location will be opening summer 2025!" the family-owned bakery said, located at the corner of Route 35 north and Joseph Street.

Colonial Bakery is known for its variety of crumb cakes and buns, Italian cookies, cookie sandwiches, cake pops, bagels, and more.

Click here to follow Colonial Bakery on Instagram for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.