Police ID Victims Of Triple Fatal Lakewood Crash

Jayla Ortiz, 23, of Lakewood, Ceasia Jefferson, 24, of Neptune Township, and a 17-year-old boy from Lanoka Harbor, were killed in the Saturday, Oct. 7 crash on New Hampshire and Cedar Bridge avenues, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

A 2009 Honda Accord being operated by Ortiz was carrying Mylani Theibault, 18, Lakewood — who was seated in the front passenger seat — Alexis Holloway, 23, of Berkeley Township, Ceasia Jefferson, 24, of Neptune, and the 17-year-old male of Lanoka Harbor, the prosecutor said.

The car was heading east on Cedar Bridge Avenue when Ortiz failed to stop at a red traffic signal and entered the intersection, hitting a 2008 Dodge pickup, according to Billhimer.

The impact caused the Dodge to roll over and split in two, while the Honda Accord continued off the roadway and struck a metal traffic signal pole. Ipon contact with the pole, the Accord likewise broke into two parts, Billhimer said.

The 56-year-old Lakewood Dodge driver was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center (JSUMC) in Neptune to be treated for minor injuries.

Ortiz and Jefferson were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mylani Theibault, Alexis Holloway, and the 17-year-old male were transported to JSUMC for treatment. The boy was later pronounced dead.

Theibault and Holloway remain hospitalized. Theibault is listed in stable condition while Holloway is critical.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare. Our thoughts and prayers are with these young men and women, their families and their friends,” Billhimer said on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad and Lakewood Township Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.