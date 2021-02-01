Youths Critically Hurt In Head-On Jersey Shore Crash

Two juveniles were critically hurt in a weekend crash in Ocean County, authorities said.

At about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, police officers from Little Egg Harbor Township were called to Radio Road and Baltusrol Court for a report of a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Little Egg Harbor Police Department revealed that a 2017 Hyundai Elantra operated by Michael Pillarella, 26, of Manahawkin, when he lost control on a curve, crossed over the centerline and struck an oncoming 2006 Toyota XB traveling southbound on Radio Road, Billhimer said.

The Toyota XB was operated by an unidentified juvenile, and there was a juvenile passenger in the vehicle, the prosecutor said.

Both juveniles sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where they remain listed in critical condition, Billhimer said.

Pillarella was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Trauma Center in Atlantic City for treatment of his injuries.

A search warrant was obtained for a draw of Pillarella’s blood, and laboratory results remain pending, Billhimer said.

Pillarella was released from the hospital, and issued motor vehicle summonses for reckless driving and failure to maintain lane, the prosecutor said.

“This matter remains under investigation, and additional charges may be forthcoming,” Billhimer said.

New Jersey State Police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit assisted in the investigation.

