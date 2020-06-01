'Your Mother Sent Me:' Man In Van Lures Jackson Boy, 11

Police seek the public's help in locating a suspect in a luring incident, authorities said.

An 11-year-old boy said that he was approached by a man in a gray mini-van about 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jackson police said in a statement.

The child was walking along Woodlane Road near Wisconsin Driver when the driver stopped, rolled down his window and said the boy's mother had sent him to pick the boy up, police said.

No she didn't, the boy replied and ran off toward Woodlane Park

The van drove away towards South New Prospect Road, police said.

The driver was described as a white male with short, curly dark hair, a thin black goatee, wearing black colored sunglasses, police said.

Anyone who may have information about the luring incident or the suspect is asked to contact Jackson Detective Michael Goelz at 732-928-1111 or leave a message at the police department’s StopIt app (code: JPDtips08527).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.