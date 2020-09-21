Woman Stabbed In Ocean County

A woman was stabbed early Monday in Ocean County, authorities said.

Police and EMS crews were called to 113 Buckhorn Lake Court in Little Egg Harbor Township about 12:30 a.m. on a report of a stabbing, according to initial reports.

An unidentified woman was found with a stab wound to the neck, according to an unconfirmed report.

The victim was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus for treatment, reports said.

