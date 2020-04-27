Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Here's The Plan: Murphy Reveals Roadmap For Reopening But No Timeline
DV Pilot Police & Fire

WATCH: Police Officer Pushes Burning Jeep Away From Jersey Shore Taco Bell

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
A quick-thinking police officer used his vehicle to push a burning SUV away from a Jersey Shore Taco Bell drive-thru.
A quick-thinking police officer used his vehicle to push a burning SUV away from a Jersey Shore Taco Bell drive-thru. Video Credit: COURTESY: Stafford Township PD

A quick-thinking police officer used his vehicle to push a burning SUV away from a Jersey Shore Taco Bell drive-thru.

Stafford Township Police Officer Keith Oler found the front of the Jeep engulfed in flames at the Route 72 eatery in Manahawkin over the weekend, authorities said.

The fire was getting perilously close to the building, leaving him no choice, they said.

Putting his own safety in jeopardy, Oler prevented a worse outcome.

Stafford Township Police Officer Keith Oler

COURTESY: Stafford Township Police

******

ALSO SEE: Authorities said they'd initially found “no sign of trauma or other indication of criminal involvement” on a body that apparently washed up Monday morning at the Jersey Shore.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/monmouth/police-fire/body-found-on-jersey-shore-beach/787175/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.