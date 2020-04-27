WATCH: Police Officer Pushes Burning Jeep Away From Jersey Shore Taco Bell

A quick-thinking police officer used his vehicle to push a burning SUV away from a Jersey Shore Taco Bell drive-thru.

Stafford Township Police Officer Keith Oler found the front of the Jeep engulfed in flames at the Route 72 eatery in Manahawkin over the weekend, authorities said.

The fire was getting perilously close to the building, leaving him no choice, they said.

Putting his own safety in jeopardy, Oler prevented a worse outcome.

Stafford Township Police Officer Keith Oler COURTESY: Stafford Township Police

******

ALSO SEE: Authorities said they'd initially found “no sign of trauma or other indication of criminal involvement” on a body that apparently washed up Monday morning at the Jersey Shore.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/monmouth/police-fire/body-found-on-jersey-shore-beach/787175/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.