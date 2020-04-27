Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Waretown Man, 27, Killed In Stafford Township Crash

Jon Craig
The Jeep veered across several lawns on Nautilus Drive and crashed near Quadrant Road, Stafford police said.
The Jeep veered across several lawns on Nautilus Drive and crashed near Quadrant Road, Stafford police said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

An Ocean County man was killed Sunday when his Jeep struck two parked vehicles and a tree, authorities said.

Thomas Ronacher, 27, of Waretown died after his northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee veered across several lawns on Nautilus Drive and crashed near Quadrant Road, Stafford police said in a statement.

The vehicle wasn't discovered until 6:48 a.m. because it left the roadway in a poorly lit area of the Ocean Acres section of town, they said.

Ronacher is believed to have crashed between 2 and 2:30 a.m., because neighbors told police they heard a loud bang around that time.

Police asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash contact contact Traffic Safety Officer Justin Pascale at ( 609) 597-1189 , ext. 8436 or email jpascale@staffordpolice.org .

