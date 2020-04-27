Waretown Man, 27, Killed In Stafford Township Crash

An Ocean County man was killed Sunday when his Jeep struck two parked vehicles and a tree, authorities said.

Thomas Ronacher, 27, of Waretown died after his northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee veered across several lawns on Nautilus Drive and crashed near Quadrant Road, Stafford police said in a statement.

The vehicle wasn't discovered until 6:48 a.m. because it left the roadway in a poorly lit area of the Ocean Acres section of town, they said.

Ronacher is believed to have crashed between 2 and 2:30 a.m., because neighbors told police they heard a loud bang around that time.

Police asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash contact contact Traffic Safety Officer Justin Pascale at ( 609) 597-1189 , ext. 8436 or email jpascale@staffordpolice.org .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.