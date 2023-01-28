US Marshals Capture Fugitive In Jersey Shore Shooting In Atlantic City

U.S. Marshals captured a fugitive in an attempted murder on Thursday in Atlantic City, authorities said.

Donald Rutter, 61, of Tuckerton was charged in the shooting on Jan. 6 and remained at large, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer has announced that Donald Rutter, 61, of Tuckerton, a fugitive.

Rutter is accused of trying to kill Thomas Jarvis, 55, of Little Egg Harbor, Billhimer said.

On Jan. 5 at about 7:30 p.m., Little Egg Harbor Township police were called to Jarvis Marine on Radio Road in response to a 9-1-1 call about someone being shot, authorities said.

Responding patrol officers found Jarvis with an apparent gunshot wound to his midsection, Billhimer said. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries. Jarvis has since been released from the hospital and is reportedly recovering from his injuries, the prosecutor said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit revealed that Rutter was the person who shot Jarvis according to Billhimer.

An exhaustive search of the surrounding area by numerous federal, state and local law enforcement agencies was unsuccessful in locating Rutter iight after the shooting.

A warrant was issued for Rutter’s arrest charging him with attempted murder as well as possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

On Thursday, Rutter was located in Atlantic City and taken into custody, without incident, by the United States Marshals Service, Billhimer said. He is being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive or any other details about the shooting.

“I am extremely thankful for the outstanding teamwork exhibited by all the law enforcement agencies involved in locating Rutter," Billhimer said on Thursday night. "This is a prime example of law enforcement at its best, with our partners at the local, county, state, and federal levels coming together -- working tirelessly for more than three weeks -- to capture a fugitive from justice."

"Their collaboration and perseverance certainly paid off today, as Rutter is now lodged in the Ocean County Jail,” Billhimer added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.