UPDATED: Jersey Shore Motorcyclist's Leg Severed In Toms River Collision

A motorcyclist from Ocean County was airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical Center after a serious collision on Route 70 in Toms River, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the state route's intersection with Whitesville Road, according to Jillian Messina, a spokeswoman for the Toms River Police Department .

John Troncone, 25 of Jackson, was riding east on Route 70 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, through a green traffic signal, when Robin Smith, 44, of Berkeley Township, allegedly made a left onto Whitesville Road in front of the motorcycle, Messina said.

Smith was treated at the crash scene for minor injuries, she said.

Troncone’s leg was severed by the impact, she said.

Toms River Patrol Officer Bridget Badalis applied two life-saving tourniquets to Troncone’s leg at the crash scene, according to Messina.

Troncone was flown to Jersey Shore Medical University in Neptune.

Smith was cited for failing to yield at an Intersection, reckless driving and operating an unregistered vehicle, Messina said.

Toms River Traffic Safety Officer Terry Warren is investigating the crash.

Also responding were several patrol and traffic safety officers, Ocean County CSI, Toms River CSO’s and Hatzolah EMS.

Messina said several Good Samaritans stopped and rendered first aid while awaiting police and EMS crews' arrival.

