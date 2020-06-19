Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

UPDATE: Police, Ocean Sheriff's Officers Rule Out 'Shots Fired' In South Toms River

Jon Craig
200 block of Ardmore Ave. in South Toms River
200 block of Ardmore Ave. in South Toms River Photo Credit: Google Maps

UPDATE: Police and multiple Ocean County Sheriff's Department units responded to a report of shots fired on Thursday night, authorities said.

Upon arrival, officers met with a woman who said that "an unknown person knocked on her door at which time she heard what she believed to be gunshots,"  South Toms River police said in a statement.

On Friday afternoon, the incident turned out "to be unfounded at this time," police said.

Three shots were heard about 9 p.m. on the 200 block of Ardmore Ave., according to initial, unconfirmed reports.

A thorough investigation by South Toms River Police Detective Jack Sayegh, and South Toms River Police Department patrol units, assisted by the Beachwood Police Department, and the Ocean County Sheriff Department’s Crime Investigations Unit and Field Services Unit determined the incident unfounded.

If anyone has additional information about Thursday's incident, they are urge to call Det. Sayegh at 732-349-0313 ext 136.

