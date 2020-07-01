Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATE: Driver Saved As Jersey Shore Firefighters, EMS Respond To Garden State Parkway Rollover

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

UPDATED: First responders were called to a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon off the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, authorities said.

Multiple fire departments, EMS and state troopers were called to mile-marker 63 in Stafford Township about 1 p.m., according to initial reports.

A single occupant was trapped and firefighters worked to stabilize the vehicle, which had overturned into some woods, and extricate the driver, according to unconfirmed reports.

By 2 p.m., the driver had been successfully removed from the car, and had not suffered any serious injuries, according to Trooper Charles Marchan of the New Jersey State Police

