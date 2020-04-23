Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATE: Boat, Life Jacket Of Missing Jersey Shore Man Found

Jerry DeMarco
The Coast Guard released these security images of Matt Conway, 67, of Ocean Gate.
The Coast Guard released these security images of Matt Conway, 67, of Ocean Gate. Photo Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic

Rescuers found both the rowboat and life jacket of an Ocean Gate man who went missing before a major thunderstorm hit the Jersey Shore earlier this week, authorities confirmed.

His wife reported Matt Conway, 67, missing around 4 p.m. Tuesday, they said.

The U.S. Coast Guard released security camera photos of Conway shortly before he left a dock on the Toms River in a silver rowboat that morning.

Conway, who was known to row for exercise, was wearing the vest in the photos and as he headed out into the river, a fellow boater told Daily Voice.

His sneakers were found on the beach of Anglesea Avenue, responders said.

A State Police helicopter and fire companies in Toms River assisted with an air and water search.

