UPDATE: Bicyclist, Driver Dead In Route 9 Head-On Crash

A bicyclist and the driver of a vehicle that hit him head on after crossing the Route 9 center line in Berkeley Township both died, authorities said.

Frank Brooks, 31, of Beachwood, was riding on the shoulder of the northbound lane when a southbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey Martin, 41, of Bayville drifted over and hit him between John F. Kennedy and Sylvan Lakes boulevards around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor said.

Billhimer's Vehicular Homicide Unit and Berkeley Township police were investigating, he said.

The crash temporarily closed the highway in both directions.

