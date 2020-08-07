Unruly Central Jersey Costco Customer Charged A Dozen Times Before

The Costco customer accused of making "terroristic threats" after losing his temper on a Jersey Shore cashier has been in trouble with the law at least a dozen times before in seven states, according to public court records.

Last week's heated exchange involving William G. Commauf, 48, of Barnegat was captured on video. It led to Commauf's arrest on Wednesday on charges of making terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct, Stafford Township police said.

Commauf bad-mouthed a Manahawkin cashier, calling her "an old, ugly hag," police said. He then threatened to smack the cashier's husband and beat up her manager, according to this TikTok video from July 29,

"I'll knock you out, too. Get out of here, you little bitch," Commauf of Cannonball Drive is captured snapping in a profanity-laced tirade, police said.

According to public records, Commauf previously was charged with:

Robbery and escape in the late 1990s and early 2000s in New York, for which he served prison time.

Felony theft in the mid-2000s.in Texas for which he served prison time.

Assaulting a woman in North Carolina in 2001 He received probation and a suspended sentence three years later.

Petit larceny in Virginia in 2004, Records listed him as a fugitive for failing to appear in court.

Possession of cocaine in Oklahoma in 2006.

Another drug possession charge in Utah in 2012.

In New Jersey, Commauf was:convicted of shoplifting and a disorderly persons offense in Woodbridge.

Shoplifting from a Hobby Lobby in Holmdel last year. He was fined in the Woodbridge and Holmdel cases and ordered not to return to either Hobby Lobby stores.

Convicted in Springfield Township in Union County in 2018 of receiving stolen property with a value of less than $200.

Possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property in Paramus in 2014

Theft in Mercer County. Sentenced to two years probation in May 2018.

Stafford police thanked area residents for making social media posts that they said helped them identify Commauf.

Commauf was being held in Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing, police said.

