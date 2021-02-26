Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: NJ Neo-Nazi Admits Masterminding Nationwide ‘Kristallnacht’ Attack On Blacks, Jews
Two Jersey Shore Women Arrested On Meth Charges

Jon Craig
Allison Pintye Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office
Kari Scull Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

Two women from Ocean County have been arrested on various drug charges after detectives watched them make an alleged methamphetamine deal in front of a home, authorities said.

An investigation identified a residence in Little Egg Harbor as being used by Allison Pintye, 26, of Little Egg Harbor, to store and distribute methamphetamine, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Wednesday, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Strike Force, Little Egg Harbor Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Stafford Township Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, surveilled a home in Little Egg Harbor.

Detectives ultimately observed Pintye meet with another woman, later identified as Kari Scull, 26, of Tuckerton, in front of the residence. Scull was subsequently detained and arrested without incident after leaving the residence, and found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine, Billhimer said.

Detectives made a warranted search at Pintye's home, the prosecutor said, and seized about 22 grams of methamphetamine packaged for distribution purposes, along with a scale and additional packaging materials.

Pintye was charged with possession of methamphetamine in an amount greater than one-half ounce with Intent to distribute and several other drug-related charges, Billhimer said.

Pintye was processed at Little Egg Harbor Township Police Headquarters, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.

Scull was charged with possession of methamphetamine, the prosecutor said. She also was processed at Little Egg Harbor Township Police Headquarters, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.

