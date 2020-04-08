Two Hurt In Ocean County Garden State Parkway Crash

Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

One of the injured motorists was flown by Medivac helicopter to to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City after a northbound car and tractor-trailer collided in Berkeley Township at milepost 77.5, a state police spokesman said. The other injured driver was taken to the hospital by an EMS crew.

Troopers from the Galloway barracks were called about 2:30 p.m.

