Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: COVID-19: Woman Who Kept Mom, Kids In Filth Deliberately Sneezes On Target Customer, Police Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Two Hurt In Ocean County Garden State Parkway Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

One of the injured motorists was flown by Medivac helicopter to to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City after a northbound car and tractor-trailer collided in Berkeley Township at milepost 77.5, a state police spokesman said. The other injured driver was taken to the hospital by an EMS crew.

Troopers from the Galloway barracks were called about 2:30 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.