Trio Charged With Stealing $1.5M From Senior Citizens In Toms River

Two Toms River residents and an accountant from Brick Township have been arrested for stealing $1.5 million from two elderly relatives, authorities said.

Jeffrey Dampf, 69, of Brick is accused of taking advantage of his two elderly siblings with the help of Robert Tindall, 46, and Leanna Guido, 47, both of Toms River, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said on Friday.

Using power of attorney and acting as his siblings' accountant, Dampf hired Tindall and Guido as home health aides and sent them more than $1.5 million, pretending it was a reimbursement, according to Billhimer.

Neither Tindall nor Guido are licensed aides, Billhimer said. They both were charged with theft, he said.

“These three defendants preyed upon elderly and vulnerable individuals who relied upon their purported caretakers to actually care for them and have their best interests at heart. Instead, they betrayed the victims' trust,” Billhimer said. “We must always stand up for and protect those that cannot protect themselves.”

Dampf misappropriated the funds and falsified large payouts as authorized gifts, when the victims were not of sound mind to authorize any checks, electronic transfers or gifts, the prosecutor said.

Dampf also tried to electronically transfer himself $500,000 from one of the victim’s bank accounts, but the transfer was flagged and not completed, Billhimer said. Dampf was charged with attempted theft and conspiracy to commit theft, the prosecutor said.

Tindall and Guido were being held in Ocean County Jail pending their detention hearings.

Dampf was charged on a summons on Friday but released until a future court date.

