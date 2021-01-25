Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: NJ Dad Charged With Attempted Murder Of 2-Year-Old Daughter At Motel
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Trio Arrested On Drug Charges After Brick Resident's Tip

Jon Craig
Brick police
Brick police Photo Credit: Brick Police

Three Ocean County men have been arrested on a variety of drug charges, authorities said.

The Brick Police Department's Street Crimes detectives made two motor vehicle stops on Jan. 20 related to an investigation of reported drug activity from a Cypress Avenue residence in the Cedarwood Park section of the township. 

The stops resulted in three arrests, according to Sgt. Jim Kelly, Brick police spokesman:

  • Dion Holmes, 27, of Lakewood was charged with distribution of heroin, and possession of marijuana, Promethazine, heroin and paraphernalia. Holmes was being held in the Ocean County Jail.
  • Nayelie Ibarra, 21, of Brick was charged with possession of heroin, marijuana and paraphernalia, as well as being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance. Ibarra was released on a summons.
  • Margaret Bozzetti, 33, of Brick was charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia. Bozzetti was released on a summons.

Brick Police Chief James Riccio thanked residents, saying,  "This is another example of how positive interaction and collaboration between our citizens and the department can bring these investigations to a successful conclusion."

The Brick Police Street Crimes Unit would like to encourage concerned citizens to report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods by either contacting the police directly or utilizing the Tip Line on the Brick Police website (www.brickpd.com), Kelly said.

