Trio Arrested For Selling Crack, Heroin At Seaside Heights Hotel

Three people from Ocean County have been arrested for selling drugs out of a Seaside Heights hotel, authorities said.

On March 3, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Seaside Heights police seized about 45 grams of crack cocaine, 20 folds of heroin, marijuana and $1,600 cash from a hotel room, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said on Tuesday.

Three people were arrested as they attempted to leave the hotel: Quran Thomas, 40, of Manalapan; Bryan Burges, 34, of Lakewood; and Akira Randle, 22, of Seaside Heights, Billhimer said.

All three face multiple charges of possessing and selling cocaine, heroin and marijuana, he said.

Burgos was held in the Ocean County Jail on unrelated pending matters.

Thomas and Randle were released pending a future court appearance.

