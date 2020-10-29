Toms River Trio Arrested In Fatal Shooting

Three men from Toms River have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old from Bayville earlier this month, authorities said.

Shadrach Correa, 18, Daivon Sullivan, 18, and Leyron Jones, 23, have been charged with murder in the Oct. 11 shooting death of Javon Cutler of Bayville, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitchell A. Little.

The three defendants also were charged with two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, Billhimer and Little said.

At about 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 11, Cutler and two friends were leaving Toms River Apartments on Main Street someone fired at their vehicle, authorities said.

Cutler, who was seated in the rear passenger seat, was struck in the head by gunfire, Billhimer and Little said.

Cutler was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he died of his injuries three days later.

An investigation found that Correa, Sullivan and Jones acted together in carrying out the shooting, Billhimer and Little said.

Correa was arrested and charged on Oct. 28, while Sullivan and Jones were taken into custody and charged on Thursday, they said.

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

All three men were being held in Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

“The investigative efforts leading to the arrest of these defendants were nothing short of outstanding," Billhimer said. “This heinous crime was not easily solved, but our team of professionals demonstrated an unwavering commitment identifying and investigating the individuals responsible for this senseless killing and bringing them to justice.

Toms River Police Chief Little added: “It is extremely unnerving to have something like this happen in our town. I am so proud of the tenacity and dedication of all of the Officers and Detectives from all agencies who worked around the clock on this case to restore order and safety to our community.”

