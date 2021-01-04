Toms River PD: Emotionally Disturbed Man Fired Gunshot

A 49-year-old man was taken into custody on Sunday evening after firing a gunshot in Ocean County, authorities said.

Preliminary investigation found an emotionally disturbed resident fired one shot into the air and fled the scene, Toms River police said.

No one was hurt during the shooting, which occurred just before 6 p.m.

He was subsequently located and taken to Community Medical Center for further evaluation, police said.

