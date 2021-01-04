Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Toms River PD: Emotionally Disturbed Man Fired Gunshot

Jon Craig
Toms River Police
Toms River Police Photo Credit: Toms River Police via Facebook

A 49-year-old man was taken into custody on Sunday evening after firing a gunshot in Ocean County, authorities said.

Preliminary investigation found an emotionally disturbed resident fired one shot into the air and fled the scene, Toms River police said. 

No one was hurt during the shooting, which occurred just before 6 p.m. 

He was subsequently located and taken to Community Medical Center for further evaluation, police said. 

