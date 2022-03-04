Toms River Man Indicted For Shooting 2 Men In The Head: Prosecutor

A 39-year-old man from Ocean County has been indicted for murder in connection with the shootings of two men in the head, authorities said.

Tyshaun Drummond of Toms River was indicted in connection with the deaths of Nicholas Hardy, 36, of Toms River, and Sergio Chavez-Perez, 32, of Lakewood, in Lakewood Township, they said.

Drummond also was indicted on weapons charges, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Dec. 19, 2021, at approximately 7:20 a.m., Lakewood police were called to an apartment complex on River Avenue for shots fired.

Responding officers found a suspect, later identified as Drummond, in front of the apartment complex, Billhimer said. He refused to comply and had to be tasered, the prosecutor said.

Upon entering the apartment building, police found two victims had been shot in the head.

]An investigation by the Ocean County.Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, identified Drummond as the individual responsible for the victims’ deaths, Billhimer said.

Drummond has been held in the Ocean County Jail since his release from a local hospital on Dec. 21, 2021.

