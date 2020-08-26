Toms River Man Gets Seven Years In Prison For Fatal Hit-Run Crash Involving Lakewood Teenager

A 31-year-old driver from Ocean County has been sentenced to seven years in state prison in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian, authorities said.

Alexander Politan pleaded guilty on Feb. 25 to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and driving with a suspended license, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Politan of Toms River was sentenced on Wednesday by the Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan. Ryan also suspended Politan's driving license for six months.

Lakewood Police were called at about 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2019, on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, Billhimer said.

Jesus Lopez-Grande, 15, of Lakewood, and his father, Jesus Lopez-Ramirez, 37, also of Lakewood, had been walking along Oak Street when they were struck by a vehicle, according to Billhimer.

The father, Jesus Lopez-Ramirez, injured his elbow. His son was found lying face down in the driveway of a home on Oak Street. The teenager suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Billhimer said.

Detectives determined debris found at the crash scene was left by a black 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

Two days after the fatal crash, a black Jeep Cherokee matching the description of the suspect vehicle was found in a driveway on New Hampshire Avenue in Toms River.

Further investigation determined that Politan was operating the vehicle when it struck the father and son, Billhimer said.

Politan was arrested on Oct. 8, 2019. He has been held in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest.

