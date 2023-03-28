Toms River Man Found Dead In Water: Prosecutor

The body of a Toms River man reported missing was found in a body of water on Thursday, March 28, authorities said.

John Applegate, also known as “Bubby," was found in an area of water between Lakehurst Road and Route 37, after having been missing since Friday, March 24, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

His body was found by a family friend who had volunteered to assist with the search. Applegate's body was taken to Community Medical Center pending a post-mortem examination.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, and the many volunteers who participated in the search.

