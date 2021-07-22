Contact Us
Toms River Man Admits Robbing Local Bank

Jon Craig
callahan
callahan Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office/Google Maps

A Toms River man admitted robbing a local bank in 2019, authorities said Wednesday.

Patrick Callahan, 47, passed a note to the teller at the Chase Bank on Route 37 around 3:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019, saying he had a gun and then left with $1,000, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Callahan was arrested without incident on Jan. 2, 2021, by officers of the Mount Laurel Police Department in Burlington County.

He pleaded guilty to robbery before Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

The State will be seeking a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison, subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, during his sentencing scheduled for Sept. 8.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Meghan O’Neill handled the case on behalf of the State.

The Toms River Township Police Department, Toms River Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Federal Bureau of Investigation - Red Bank Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, and Mount Laurel Police Department assisted in the investigation.

