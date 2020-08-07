Toms River Man, 56, Charged With Possessing Child Pornography

A 56-year-old man from Toms River has been arrested for possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Henry Ziolkowski was arrested and charged on Tuesday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

The investigation resulted from several referrals from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which identified a residence in Toms River as the location of several uploads of child pornography, Billhimer said.

On Tuesday, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit and Toms River Township Police Department searched Ziolkowski's home on a warrant. Detectives seized a computer of Ziolkowski's which contained numerous images of child pornography, Billhimer said.

Ziolkowski was arrested and processed at Toms River Police headquarters. He was being held at the Ocean County Jail in Toms River pending a detention hearing, the prosecutor said.

