Toms River Driver Who Caused Chain Reaction Crash With State Trooper, School Bus Cited For DUI

A 36-year-old Jersey Shore woman was cited for driving under the influence after a chain reaction collision that involved a state police SUV and school bus, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 8 a.m. on Monday. One driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and there were no students on the school bus, according to Toms River police.

Police said that Heather Scoville of Toms River was traveling east on Whitesville Road in the left lane.

As Scoville was negotiating a curve in the roadway, she failed to keep right and entered the westbound traffic lane where she sideswiped an oncoming vehicle, police said.

After the initial impact, Scoville continued east in the westbound lane where she struck a marked New Jersey State Police SUV, causing the trooper’s vehicle to spin and strike an oncoming Toms River School bus, a street sign, and ultimately a utility pole, severely damaging it, police said.

All drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Scoville was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, reckless driving, and failure to maintain a lane, according to police.

The collision is under investigation by Toms River Traffic Safety Officer Robert Westfall and Traffic Safety Officer Mark Nater.

