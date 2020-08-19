Toms River Driver, 43, Trapped, Killed After Convertible Snaps Utility Pole Head-On, Flips Over

A 43-year-old man from Toms River was killed on Tuesday after he lost control of his convertible and struck a utility pole head-on, authorities said.

Roy Piazza was driving westbound on Route 571 about 5:10 p.m. when his 2005 Chrysler Crossfire slid across the road and struck the pole head-on at the intersection of Whitesville Road and Leawood Avenue, Toms River police said.

After the pole broke into three pieces, the vehicle slid up a metal guide wire and flipped, police said.

Piazza was trapped under the Chrysler convertible and had to be extricated by the Toms River Fire Department.

First responders performed CPR on Piazza, according to initial reports. Toms River EMS took Piazza to Community Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The crash is under investigation by Toms River Traffic Safety Officer Mark Nater.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.