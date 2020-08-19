Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Toms River Driver, 43, Trapped, Killed After Convertible Snaps Utility Pole Head-On, Flips Over

Jon Craig
County Route 571 in Toms River
County Route 571 in Toms River

A 43-year-old man from Toms River was killed on Tuesday after he lost control of his convertible and struck a utility pole head-on, authorities said.

Roy Piazza was driving westbound on Route 571 about 5:10 p.m. when his 2005 Chrysler Crossfire slid across the road and struck the pole head-on at the intersection of Whitesville Road and Leawood Avenue, Toms River police said. 

After the pole broke into three pieces, the vehicle slid up a metal guide wire and flipped, police said.

Piazza was trapped under the Chrysler convertible and had to be extricated by the Toms River Fire Department.

First responders performed CPR on Piazza, according to initial reports. Toms River EMS took Piazza to Community Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The crash is under investigation by Toms River Traffic Safety Officer Mark Nater. 

