Swatting Calls Prompt Lockdown At Ocean County Schools

At least a half dozen high schools were locked down in New Jersey due to "swatting" calls, authorities said.

The Hardyston Township Police Department responded to Wallkill Valley Regional High School after receiving several 911 calls of a potential active shooter situation around 9:30 a.m., the department said.

Reports of an active shooter prompted a lockdown and a swift police response at a Sussex County high school. Police in Toms River said on Facebook that they got a call about a possible shooting at High School North around 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14,

Other affected schools included Hamilton High in Mercer County, East Brunswick High School in Middlesex, Barnegat High School in Ocean, Weequihaic in Newark and Lower Township schools in Cape May County.

Officers responded and the school was locked down as a precaution.

"The call was deemed unfounded and is being investigated as a swatting incident. We are requesting no one respond to the school as there is no active threat," Toms River police said.

