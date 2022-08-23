South Jersey Man Admits Selling Fatal Dose Of Heroin-Fentanyl

A 22-year-old man from Galloway admitted to selling a fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl to a customer,, authorities said.

Shemar Jackson pleaded guilty on Monday, Aug. 22 to strict liability drug-induced death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Dec. 5, 2019, Toms River police responded to a home for a report of a 24-year-old unresponsive male, Billhimer said.

Police found that man was already dead from an apparent drug overdose, he said.

A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, and Toms River Township Police Department, revealed that Jackson was the supplier of heroin and fentanyl that were distributed to the victim the day before the overdose.

Further investigation and laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of heroin and fentanyl in the victim’s system, which caused the victim’s death, Billhimer said.

On Jan. 23, 2020, Jackson was arrested at his residence in Galloway Township by Officers of the Galloway Township Police Department and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was taken to the Ocean County Jail, and later released due to New Jersey Bail Reform.

