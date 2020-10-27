Serious Shooting Reported In Ocean County

Police and EMS crews were responding to a report of a shooting on Tuesday afternoon on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

The shooting was reported early Tuesday afternoon at West Central and Blaine avenues in Seaside Heights, according to initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Seaside Heights Scanner News reported that there were four to five shooting suspects and one juvenile in custody.

Police reportedly stopped a black BMW shortly after the shooting, reports said.

This is a developing news story.

