There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 on the parkway southbound south of Exit 63A in Stafford Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.

There were injuries in the crash, the DOT said.

A right lane and the shoulder were closed, the DOT said.

