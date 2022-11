A medical chopper was called to the scene of a Toms River crash Friday, Nov. 4, the Lakewood Scoop reports.

The incident happened before 11:30 a.m. on Old Freehold Road near Wilkinson Street.

Crews needed to cut a trapped victim out of one of the vehicles, TLS said.

Click here for more from TLS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.