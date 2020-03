A multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon closed Route 9 in both directions in Berkeley Township, authorities confirmed.

Police called the 2:30 p.m. crash between John F. Kennedy and Sylvan Lake boulevards serious but didn't immediately elaborate on injuries.

They asked motorists to find alternate routes while the wreckage is cleared and an investigation is conducted.

