Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Marine From NJ Dies During Grueling 'Crucible' Training
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN THEM? Jersey Shore Police Seek Suspects In High School Burglary, Authorities Say

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Toms River police released these photos of alleged suspects in a recent burglary at Toms River High School East.
Toms River police released these photos of alleged suspects in a recent burglary at Toms River High School East. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Toms River PD

Police in Ocean County seek the public's help finding suspects in a recent burglary at Toms River High School East, authorities said.

Police released photos (shown above) of suspects in the alleged break-in. 

Police did not release any details other details on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is urged to call Toms River police at 732 349-0140 EXT. 1297.

Police asked that tips not be posted publicly  on Facebook or other social media pages.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.