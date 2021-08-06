SEEN THEM? Jersey Shore Police Seek Suspects In High School Burglary, Authorities Say

Police in Ocean County seek the public's help finding suspects in a recent burglary at Toms River High School East, authorities said.

Police released photos (shown above) of suspects in the alleged break-in.

Police did not release any details other details on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is urged to call Toms River police at 732 349-0140 EXT. 1297.

Police asked that tips not be posted publicly on Facebook or other social media pages.

