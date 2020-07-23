SEEN HIM? Search For Little Egg Harbor Man, 75, Under Way

Authorities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania are trying to locate a 75-year-old Ocean County man.

Alfonzo Rodriguez, of Little Egg Harbor, was last seen on Tuesday in the Philadelphia area, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Rodriguez was driving a brown 2014 Honda CRV with New Jersey license plate J12-ERH, the prosecutor said.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit has been joined in the search for Rodriguez by Little Egg Harbor police, Philadelphia police, New Jersey State Police, and Pennsylvania State Police, Billhimer said.

Anyone with information as to Rodriguez’ whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Steven Martin of the Little Egg Harbor Police Department at 732-296-3666, ext.165, or Detective John Murphy of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027.

