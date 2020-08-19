Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HIM? Ocean County Man, 56, Last Seen At NYC Penn Station

Jon Craig
SEEN HIM? Brian Gerlach, 56, of Manchester Township was last seen at NYC's Penn Station.
SEEN HIM? Brian Gerlach, 56, of Manchester Township was last seen at NYC's Penn Station. Photo Credit: Manchester Township PD

A 56-year old man from Manchester has been missing for more than two weeks, authorities said on Wednesday.

Manchester Township police are seeking the public's help locating Brian Gerlach, who was last seen on Aug. 4 at New York's Penn Station wearing a gray t-shirt, dark colored shorts and flip flops. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Manchester police at 732-657-6111.

You also can leave a private message this page, as well as use Manchester PD's  anonymous tip line at this website.

