Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Breaking News: New Jersey Named Most Hated State In America
SEEN HIM? Manchester Burglary Suspect Stole Apartments' Gym Equipment

Jon Craig
Seen him? Manchester Township police seek the public's help in locating this man.
Seen him? Manchester Township police seek the public's help in locating this man.

Manchester Township police say a hooded man walked off with hundreds of dollars in gym equipment.

They are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect caught on a surveillance camera footage posted online here.

A burglary took place last week in the gym at Suncrest Village at Manchester apartments, a 344-unit complex. 

The suspect was able to get into the gym after hours and steal hundreds of dollars worth of gym equipment, police said. The man sought by police is average sized, bearded and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and track pants with a red stripe.

Anyone with information about this investigation, please call the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-5111.

Tipsters also can anonymously leave a message here. 

