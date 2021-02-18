SEEN HIM? Brick Police Seek Suspect Wearing Red, White, Blue In 7-Eleven Robbery

Authorities in Ocean County seek the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a robbery of cash and cigarettes from a 7-Eleven store.

The robbery occurred about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the store located at 101 Chambers Bridge Road in Brick Township, according to Sgt. Jim Kelly, a police department spokesman.

Kelly released surveillance camera images (shown above) of the robbery suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a red, white and blue jacket, black track pants with white stripes running down the outer seams, and red, white and blue sneakers, Kelly said.

The hood of the suspect's jacket had fur around the edge.

The suspect reportedly struck a victim on the head with a solid object and removed a quantity of cash from the cash register along with a box of cigarettes, police said.

The victim suffered an abrasion on his head. The suspect then fled the store north on Chambers Bridge Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brick Police Detective Tara Schinder at 732-262-1115.

