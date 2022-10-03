SEEN HIM? 60-Year-Old Man With Dementia Goes Missing

Manchester Township police seek the public's help finding a 60-year-old man with dementia and multiple sclerosis.

Charles DiBiase was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 a.m. in the Silverwoods Independent Living & Senior Apartments, 1700 Route 37 West.

DiBiase was last seen wearing a brown zip-up hoodie, light grey sweatpants, and black and white slip-on sneakers. He does not currently operate any vehicles and uses a walker.

Charles goes by the name "Bloom."

Numerous investigative steps have already been taken to locate him, police said.

Anyone with information regarding DiBiase's whereabouts, please contact the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111.

