SEEN HER? Jersey Shore Woman Sought In Wife's Killing

Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 48-year-old woman from Brick Township in connection with Sunday's murder of her spouse, law enforcement officials said.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, of Brick Township, was charged with killing Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32, at their home using a wine container, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio said in a statement.

Gavilanez-Alectus also was charged with possessing a weapon, they said.

"It is our understanding that they were married,'' Bryan Huntenburg, a spokesman for Billhimer told Daily Voice.

On Sunday, Brick Township police were called to a residence on Creek Road for a report of an unresponsive woman, Billhimer and Riccio said in the statement. Officers found the lifeless body of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus in an upstairs bedroom, they said.

On Monday, the Ocean County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy of Gavilanez-Alectus’ body and determined the cause of death was homicide, they said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office found that a cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine was utilized in committing the murder, they said.

The victim's injuries were consistent with being struck by the container, authorities said.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus is considered a fugitive, they said.

Local law enforcement officials were assisted by the FBI, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Marshals Service, they said.

“Great teamwork by all of the respective law enforcement agencies and officers involved in this investigation," Billhimer said. "Our focus now is to find Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus and bring her into custody."

Anyone with information about Gavilanez-Alectus's whereabouts is asked to contact Brick Police Detective Ken Steinberg at 732-262-1113 or Detective John Carroll of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office MCA at 732-929-4760 ext. 3964, Billhimer said.

