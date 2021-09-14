Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex NJ
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

School Bus Lands On Car In Lakewood, 10 Injured

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Ten people suffered minor injuries in a three-car crash that ended with a school bus on top of another vehicle Tuesday morning in Ocean County, first reported by The Lakewood Scoop.
Ten people suffered minor injuries in a three-car crash that ended with a school bus on top of another vehicle Tuesday morning in Ocean County, first reported by The Lakewood Scoop. Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop

Ten people suffered minor injuries in a three-car crash that ended with a school bus on top of another vehicle Tuesday morning in Lakewood, first reported by The Lakewood Scoop.

The bus was carrying 17 students to private, all-girls high school Bais Shaindel, when the driver tried cutting off a car turning left near the intersection of Forest Avenue and 11th Street, NJ Advance Media reports.

Eyewitnesses told The Lakewood Scoop that the driver tried cutting off a car turning left before losing control around 8 a.m.

None of the victims required hospitalizations.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.