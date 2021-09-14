School Bus Lands On Car In Lakewood, 10 Injured

Ten people suffered minor injuries in a three-car crash that ended with a school bus on top of another vehicle Tuesday morning in Lakewood, first reported by The Lakewood Scoop.

The bus was carrying 17 students to private, all-girls high school Bais Shaindel, when the driver tried cutting off a car turning left near the intersection of Forest Avenue and 11th Street, NJ Advance Media reports.

Eyewitnesses told The Lakewood Scoop that the driver tried cutting off a car turning left before losing control around 8 a.m.

None of the victims required hospitalizations.

