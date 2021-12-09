Route 70 Closed As Dump Truck Carrying Bulldozer Takes Down Traffic Light, Wires, Rolls Over

Parts of Route 70 were closed overnight in Ocean County after a dump truck carrying a bulldozer knocked down a traffic light and wires before crashing, authorities said.

A series of collisions began about 5 p.m. Wednesday near Brick Boulevard, according to Brick police.

A 2007 International 7600 dump truck towing a flat trailer with a Caterpillar 314 excavator was traveling westbound on Route 70. The arm of the bulldozer was in an upward position while on the trailer. The extended arm knocked down wires, which fell which across Route 70 and landed on a 2017 Honda Pilot, police said.

The truck continued westbound on Route 70 and the excavator arm collided with the mast arm for the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 70 and Brick Boulevard, police said. Power was disrupted to the area and traffic was diverted while crews from NJDOT, JCP&L and Verizon made repairs to the damaged equipment.

The dump truck ultimately collided with another vehicle in Toms River where the trailer and bulldozer overturned, police said.

Christopher W. Caches, 56, of Toms River, was driving the dump truck, police said. Caches was not hurt.

The truck driver was issued summonses for careless driving, failure to report a motor vehicle accident, leaving the scene of an MVA, and improper loading of a vehicle, according to Sgt. James Kelly, a police department spokesman.

Ashely Savastano, 30, of Brielle was driving the Honda Pilot. She was not hurt, police said.

Route 70 westbound from Route 88 to Pier Avenue remained closed during Thursday's early rush hour. It had reopened by 10 a.m., according to Sgt. Kelly.

Details on the Toms River crash were not immediately available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crashes or has information about them is urged to call Ptl. David Thergesen of the Brick Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 732 451-2037.

