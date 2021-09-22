Contact Us
Rookie Officer Plows SUV Into Sea Girt Home

A rookie police officer avoided serious injury after slamming his SUV into a home and a trailer between in Sea Girt on Tuesday evening, authorities said.
A rookie police officer avoided serious injury after slamming his SUV into a home and a trailer between in Sea Girt on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The 27-year-old Class II officer was on his way to a first aid call at Ocean Boulevard around 5:45 p.m., according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

The officer, who joined the department last June, veered off the road and drove his unmarked 2019 Ford Explorer entered a yard in Beacon Boulevard, Linskey said.

The SUV became wedged between a trailer and a home, which was unoccupied at the time, she said.

The officer was not seriously injured and was released from the hospital, according to a statement made by Prosecutor's Office spokesman Mark Spivey.

The vehicle was taken to the county motor pool for further investigation.

The officer agreed to turn over his cell phone and give a blood sample at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

An investigation is ongoing.

