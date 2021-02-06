Prosecutor: South Jersey Man Warned 'Gang Members Were Coming To Shoot Up School,' Via Snapchat

A 21-year-old man from Atlantic County has been arrested for saying a gang was about to "shoot up" a Jersey Shore high school, authorities said.

The man's alleged Snapchat threats were directed at specific students in Little Egg Harbor, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

A 21-year-old suspect, Frankie Caserta of Pleasantville has been charged with making terroristic threats over a three-day period last week, Billhimer said.

The suspect allegedly used the name “Buddha Caserta,” he said, while posting several online group messages that threatened Pinelands Regional High School and several students by name, the prosecutor said.

Police originally were tipped off by one of the students who was terrorized, he said.

Little Egg Harbor police confirmed that someone calling himself “Buddha Caserta” messaged online "that gang members were coming to shoot up the school," the prosecutor said.

The suspect also sent two Snapchat messages threatening two students at the school with physical harm, Billhimer said.

Police from several departments in South Jersey reportedly traced the posted threats back to Caserta, Billhimer said.

Police arrested Caserta at his home in Pleasantville for failing to appear in Burlington Count Court on an unrelated charge last Wednesday, authorities said.

Detectives from Little Egg Harbor and Pleasantville also made a warranted search of Caserta’s residence last Wednesday, authorities said. Police allegedly seized multiple electronic devices from his home, according to Billhimer.

The investigation is active. More charges are possible, he said.

Caserta was released from the Burlington County Jail on Tuesday pursuant to state jail reform guidelines; Billhimer said.

The suspect was then taken by law enforcement officers to Ocean County Jail, where he was awaiting a detention hearing.

